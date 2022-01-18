Hesperia continued to have offensive success Tuesday against Mason County Central, but could do little to slow down the Spartans' attack after foul trouble hit in an 87-45 defeat.
The Panthers (1-6) were forced to empty the bench as the second half went along as players fouled out. MCC, though, had success throughout the game with its transition offense.
"Rebounds and transition defense has to get better," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "We can’t win a ball game allowing 20-plus points a quarter."
The bright spot was a solid offensive start, as the Panthers scored 27 first-half points. Maddox Mosley scored 22 points, matching MCC's Will Chye for a game-high.