HESPERIA — Hesperia saw some improvements in press-breaking on offense Friday night, but couldn't slow down Holton's long-range shooting in a 68-21 rivalry loss.
The visiting Red Devils lit it up for nine three-pointers and dominated play early on, scoring 25 first-quarter points and blanking the Panthers (0-7, 0-4 Central State Activities Association Silver) 16-0 in the second.
"We still need improvement on shooting and capitalizing on our shot opportunities," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "Turnovers still remain an issue, but we will continue to stress fundamentals and patients on the offensive end instead of rushing."