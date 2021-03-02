BIG RAPIDS — Hesperia came painfully close to ending its 30-game losing streak that dates to 2019, but lost a 55-50 decision to Big Rapids Crossroads Tuesday.
The Cougars won the game by getting to the free throw line. Crossroads shot 14-of-26 at the stripe, while Hesperia got only seven attempts, making two.
Hesperia trailed 34-22 at the half and battled back into the game in the second half.
"Despite the lopsided foul calls, we still could have done a better job on the boards and with our layups," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "Overall, this was an impressive improvement for our guys despite both our teams' records. I expect to see our guys (gain) some confidence from tonight's game."
Riley Taylor led the Panthers (0-9) with 16 points.