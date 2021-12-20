An offensive slump in the third quarter doomed Hesperia Friday night at Lakeview, but the Panthers did show some signs of improvement in a 49-37 Central State Activities Association Silver defeat.
Hesperia (1-3, 0-2 CSAA Silver) hung in early against the Wildcats, trailing 14-10 after a quarter. However, Lakeview had success against the Hesperia press in the second and third quarters, and the Panther offense was unable to keep up.
"Discipline on our press break, turnovers, and depth on our bench certainly hurt us tonight," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "In the second and third quarters, we experienced quite a bit of matchup issues. However, I was certainly impressed with our two freshmen’s ability to step in and fill in and own their roles."
Hesperia did finish strong, outscoring Lakeview 14-4 in the final quarter.
Zach Glenn led the Panthers with 13 points.