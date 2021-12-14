Hesperia couldn't slow down a great Calvary Christian squad Tuesday night, taking a 70-19 defeat on the road.
The Eagles scored 25 points in each of the first two quarters and held an overwhelming 50-10 edge at the half.
"We knew coming into this game it would be tough," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "Our guys committed to giving our team everything they had and I’m happy with that. Once we get our two starters back in the lineup who missed tonight's game we can get back on track."
Gabe Gould led the Panthers (1-2) with five points. Three Eagles had 16 points or more, led by Ethan Cammenga's 17.