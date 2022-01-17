Although Friday marked another defeat for Hesperia, a 71-53 setback to Morley-Stanwood, there was evidence the Panthers are moving forward in their development.
The 53 points marked the most by Hesperia in any game in over four years; the Panthers had last cleared that mark in a Jan. 2018 win over White Cloud. Hesperia scored 20 points in the final quarter.
"Our guys going into this game knew we would have to battle every possession from start to end," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "I’m extremely happy with our offensive improvement. I’m more impressed with the effort and attitude we had with this group. We had three JV (players) answer the call up to varsity and they played outstanding."
Maddox Mosley led the offensive attack for Hesperia (1-5, 0-4 Central State Activities Association Silver) with 26 points. Freshman Ian Fox added 16.
"Our future is looking bright," Worcester said.