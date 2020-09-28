KENT CITY — Hesperia's boys cross-country team finished fourth Saturday at the Kent City Invitational, edging Newaygo by seven points.
Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly topped Hesperia finishers in the boys' race, placing 16th with a time of 20:10.1. Stephen Priese was close behind, coming in 20th with a time of 20:14.1. Evan Bowkamp was 29th in a time of 21:35.9, and Jovan Ramos placed 32nd with a time of 22:17.5. Jake Smith (39th, 24:04.3) was Hesperia's fifth scorer.
The Panther girls had three finishers, led by Becci Castillo, who was 18th with a time of 23:45.1. Also finishing were Alivia Tomaras (34th, 29:38.5) and Sydney Hasted (35th, 31:04.3).