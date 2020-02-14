HESPERIA — Hesperia played one of its best first halves of the season Thursday night against Lakeview, but the Panthers couldn't keep up that level of play and lost to the Wildcats, 62-31.
Hesperia (0-17, 0-8 Central State Activities Association Silver) played with discipline early, coach Andrew Worcester said, and the Panthers held a 3-2 lead after a low-scoring opening quarter. They were still close at halftime, down 19-13, but Lakeview pulled away in the second half.
Logan Balkema led Hesperia with 16 points, but Lucas Simon led all scorers with 19 for Lakeview.
"There was evidence of improvement despite the score, but also evidence of fatigue-induced decision making and turnovers," Worcester said. "I hold my young team to high standards because I know their potential, so we will continue to work hard and improve."