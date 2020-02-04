HESPERIA — Hesperia lost to Mason County Eastern Tuesday night by a score of 72-22, dropping to 0-13.

The Panthers were unable to slow down the visiting Cardinals and trailed 46-12 at the half. Daniel Knizacky went off for 31 points for MCE. Logan Balkema paced Hesperia with seven points.

"MCE shot great from the perimeter," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "Offense continues to be an issue for our team. We don’t have a solid scorer who can take over the game. However, I am still proud of the heart and effort these guys display each and every game."