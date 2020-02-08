WHITE CLOUD — Hesperia's boys basketball team showed some signs of improvement Friday, although it dropped a game to White Cloud in Central State Activities Association Silver action, 61-35.

The Panthers (0-15, 0-8 CSAA Silver) hung in with the Indians early on and trailed 31-20 at halftime before White Cloud pulled away in the third quarter.

Logan Balkema led all scorers with 13 points for Hesperia.

"The first half offensively was a great improvement for our guys," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "The second half was challenging for us to stay fundamental. Free throws were 10-for-26, which hurt us down the stretch. However, I’m proud of the improvements we have made."