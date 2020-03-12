LEROY — Hesperia played one of its best offensive games of the season Wednesday night in the district semifinals, but fell short to Pine River, 71-35.
The Panthers (0-21) were sparked by Riley Taylor, who was brought up from the JV for the district game and scored 11 points to lead the team.
"Our gentlemen played with a lot of energy and competed throughout the whole game," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "Riley Taylor came up from JV and proved he was ready for the varsity stage."
The host Bucks dominated the first half of play and led 46-14 at halftime.
Hesperia ended the season without a win, but Worcester continued his season-long refrain of being impressed with the work his team put forth all year.
"The official record does not reflect the wins we won with personal growth as a team and individuals this season," Worcester said. "We pride ourselves in being a family."