KENT CITY — Hesperia's goal in Monday's Central State Activities Association Silver clash at Kent City was improvement, and in that regard it was somewhat successful in a 61-19 defeat to the Eagles.
Hesperia had lost in February in the same matchup by a 78-17 score.
"We came into our second meeting with intentions of having a better turnout offensively than the first meeting," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "We had opportunities for shots from our offensive sets, but again our poor shooting hurt us."
Armando Escobedo led the Panthers (0-8, 0-5 CSAA Silver) with 10 points in the loss.