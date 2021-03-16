LAKEVIEW — Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver game to Lakeview Tuesday night, 60-24.
Offensive struggles again were an issue for the Panthers (0-15, 0-9 CSAA Silver), and Lakeview was able to get several second-chance baskets, creating even bigger problems for the visitors.
"We had a lot of opportunities to score but couldn’t get them to go in tonight," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "Shooting the ball has hurt us all season. Our guys played hard and I’m proud of their resiliency to keep competing."
Maddox Mosley led Hesperia with nine points.