MORLEY — Hesperia lost its Central State Activities Association Silver finale Friday night at Morley-Stanwood, 61-26.
The Panthers fell to 0-19 and 0-10 in CSAA Silver play.
"Morley played great in transition," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "Our guys played the best offense I have seen all season as far as fundamentals go."
The highlight of the game for Hesperia was Liam Auw putting in six points in less than a minute in the fourth quarter, which Worcester said brought excitement to the Panther bench and fan base at the game. Logan Balkema also had six points.
"I love this team and I love our fans," Worcester said. "No place I’d rather be!"