HESPERIA — Hesperia couldn't get any offense going Tuesday night against Mason County Central, falling by a 54-8 score.
The Panthers (0-16) scored half their points in the opening quarter and couldn't finish the ball inside when they got chances.
"I am proud of our guys' effort on loose balls and battling in the paint," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said.
Logan Balkema had six points for Hesperia. Will Chye led MCC with 16, but Worcester said Spartans' star Jeffery Carrier was tough to go against.