HESPERIA — It still went as a loss in the record book, but Hesperia saw some bright spots in Friday's 73-32 defeat to Morley-Stanwood.
Most notable was the 32. The Panthers (0-10, 0-6 Central State Activities Association Silver) only managed nine points in their first meeting with the Mohawks. The improvement was doubly nice because two starters were out, one due to injury and another for off-court reasons.
Despite that, the Panthers didn't fall far behind early. After a quarter, they trailed 16-9. Morley pulled away after that, but the start was something to build on.
"With the given situation, we played well," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "I am very happy with our sophomore Maddox Mosley. His performance tonight shows that he is getting more comfortable with the speed of the varsity game. "
Mosley led the Panthers with 12 points in the game.