HESPERIA — Hesperia's search for its first win continued Friday night, as the Panthers fell to an excellent Kent City team 76-20.
Armando Escobedo led the Panthers with six points in the defeat.
Coach Andrew Worcester continued to praise his team's effort and said the players have shown improvement in some fundamental aspects of the game this year.
"Our seniors have dug deep and put it all on the line each night," Worcester said. "After the game I commended my team for the progression we have made on fundamentals. However, I reminded the seniors and underclassmen that we still have a few more games left and districts left to earn a win."