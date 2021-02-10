HESPERIA — Hesperia had a rough season-opening game Wednesday against White Cloud, falling to the Indians 59-19.
"Not how I expected to start our season off," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "The turnovers hurt us bad. Once we got into our offense, we got opportunities for shots, but could not capitalize and score."
Kile Pomeroy paced the Panthers with seven points and River Montague had eight rebounds, but as Worcester mentioned, turnovers were a huge issue. The Panthers had 35 giveaways.
"We know where we are as a team right now, so we will continue to work and get better," Worcester said.