HESPERIA — Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver matchup to Morley-Stanwood Wednesday night, 80-32.

The Panthers (0-13, 0-7 CSAA Silver) fell behind big early, as the Mohawks took a 24-5 lead after a quarter and a 45-11 advantage at the break. Hesperia was able to get a little more going on offense in the second half.

Hunter Gudyka paced the Panthers with 11 points, while Axel Woolworth countered with 22 for Morley-Stanwood.

"Morley-Stanwood was very effective from the perimeter," Panthers' coach Andrew Worcester said. "Our guys played tough and competed on both sides of the court. Offense was plagued with missed opportunities in the first half. However, the second half looked better. There were glimpses of progress...We will continue to work hard every day and get better."