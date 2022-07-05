New Hesperia football coach Tyler Fehler played quarterback at Fruitport prior to a collegiate career that took him to Concordia University Ann Arbor, so he's aware enough of the Panthers to know that they don't have a strong football tradition - yet. He hopes to change that.
Fehler, who's only 27 years old, was hired as Hesperia coach in June, replacing David Smith. He had previously taught and been the offensive coordinator at Muskegon Heights and will also teach social studies at Hesperia.
He hopes to build the program up, and it starts with making sure his players know he's all in. That shouldn't be a tough sell for a guy so devoted to football that he still plays for the semipro West Michigan Ironmen, where coincidentally Hart coach Joe Tanis is defensive coordinator.
"That was the one main thing I said I could bring (in the interview process), was passion, wanting to, and love for the game," Fehler said. I'm 27 years old and I'm still playing football whenever I can. My whole life's about football. I'm just trying to show (kids) what that looks like, how much good it can bring and how much it can help you. Football got me my first teaching job."
Fehler has been at the school regularly since getting the job, hosting weightlifting days and other optional team activities with the players he anticipates being on the field this fall. He's hoping for a varsity team of 30 or more players and said getting players invested at the lower levels is equally important to turn Hesperia into a strong program.
"I've met about 16 of them," Fehler said of his team. "This is (MHSAA-mandated) dead week now, but next week we're starting up with 7-on-7s and team camps and things like that. From the kids I've seen and have spoken to, I'm excited for the kids who will be out. They're all hardworking kids, very respectful and excited and curious about me. A coaching change while they're on varsity is tough for anybody. They see me around and know I'm committed and they'll know i'm all in, so I'm really excited.
"If kids are going to come play for me, they need to do it the best they can. I'll be there working hard and if we work hard, good things will come."
Obviously Fehler's young age and relative lack of coaching experience could raise a question mark or two with local fans, but athletic director Tony Grimard said Fehler's enthusiasm is infectious and what he lacks in experience he'll make up for in his ability to attract players and assistant coaches. Grimard cited Fehler's recently inviting several Hesperia players to watch him play a game with the Ironmen before he'd even officially gotten the job.
"He's surrounding himself with qualified people," Grimard said. "We have over 45 kids signed up for high school football. We're hoping to have a JV program (again). Starting over again isn't fun, but we think Tyler will be successful here."
Fehler said he hopes to install a spread offense that will balance the run and the pass and that "we're going to open things up more than Hesperia had opened up in the past."
The new coach joins the Panthers at an interesting time in their history, too, as 2022 will mark Hesperia's first season in the revamped West Michigan Conference alongside historic rival Holton and fellow county schools Hart and Shelby. That symmetry appealed to Fehler, too.
"I'm excited to start a new thing," Fehler said. "Hesperia starting in a new conference and it being my first year coaching, I'm excited to get a clean slate and start something new."