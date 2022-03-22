Hesperia’s chess team ended its Lakes 8 Activities Conference season strong Feb. 24 in Grant, winning the conference championship. Individual performances were led by individual conference champion Zac Achterhoff-Failing.
Achterhoff-Failing, who went 19-1 during regular-season play, won all five of his Lakes 8 tournament matches, including an exciting victory over a fellow unbeaten foe from Grant in the final match.
Austin Hardesty joined Achterhoff-Failing in receiving all-conference honors. He went 4-1 in the tournament.
Also competing for Hesperia were Mitchell McGahan, Sam Brasser, Erik Greiner, Hayden Wright, Trinatee Thompson and Connor Scripps.