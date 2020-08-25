FRUITPORT — Hesperia cross-country became the first county sports team since March to return to competition when it raced in Monday’s Trojan/Eagle Invitational at Calvary Christian.
The race was divided into Trojan (large-school) and Eagle (small-school) divisions to accommodate MHSAA restrictions on cross-country invitationals, which are limited to 70 runners. Hesperia competed in the latter division. The Panthers, missing a few of their regular runners, couldn’t post a team score in the boys’ or girls’ race, but after five-plus months out of competition, that was almost beside the point.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Panthers’ coach Doug Baird said. “Friday, March 13, we all go home with, ‘we’re coming back’, and then everything just got pretty weird for everybody. I think it’s very healthy for the kids to be here, and it’s exciting to see them competing and doing something that’s part of their norm.”
Senior Becci Castillo was the top performer for the Panthers, placing fourth in the girls’ race and posting a time of 23:55.5. Castillo has been Hesperia’s top girls runner for her entire varsity career, and Baird hopes she can take the final step this year and qualify for state. She missed the finals by about a minute and a half a year ago.
“I really hope that she can end her career the way she would like to,” Baird said. “We’ve been in a pretty ultra-tough region. Hart’s won some state titles and Benzie is strong...We have too, in that sense, and she wants to be part of that tradition. One thing I asked her last year at the regionals (when she didn’t qualify for state) was, I hope it hurts, and if it does hurt, it’ll be meaningful (when you succeed). When I talked to her in the summer, her summer mileage was quadrupled. She really prepared and has really put her best foot forward, I think.”
On the boys’ side, freshman Stephen Priese enjoyed an impressive debut, placing eighth with a time of 21:00.3.
“My goal for him is to earn all-conference, some sort of spot in the top 14 of our league,” Baird said. “I think he’s very capable.”
Also finishing for the Panther boys were senior Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, who missed last season with an injury — he took 27th place with a time of 25:31.8 — as well as sophomore Evan Bowkamp (30th, 26:09.0) and senior Jake Smith (33rd, 26:59.6).
For the Hesperia girls, Sydney Hasted took 25th place in a time of 32:25.9, and freshman Alivia Tomaras was 26th in a time of 33:20.6. One of the Panthers’ top runners, Taylor Stapel, missed the meet but will be counted on for solid times after making huge gains late last season.
Hesperia canceled its annual home invitational amid COVID-19 uncertainty, although Baird said he hopes to be able to hold a multi-race event later in the season, similarly to how Benzie Central has structured its upcoming invitational. Benzie’s meet is annually one of the biggest early-season meets of the year, and this year it will be divided into eight different races to accommodate the MHSAA’s restrictions. Hesperia’s races will be held Friday afternoon starting at 5:30 p.m. (Fellow county schools Hart and Pentwater will compete in separate races Saturday, Hart’s at 8:30 a.m. and Pentwater’s at 4:30 p.m.)
While the Panthers have a young team and a small one in terms of numbers, Baird said he loves his group and hopes they can be the first step in building another strong Hesperia program.
“I really like my team,” Baird said. “They’re hard workers and they’re going to be ultra-successful human beings...It’s nice that they can get back to doing what young people should be doing: Hanging out, cheering each other on. There’s a lot of positivity today that they should go home with.”