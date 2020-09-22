HESPERIA — Hesperia's cross-country teams got Central State Activities Association Silver action underway last Wednesday with its home jamboree. Both Panther squads finished in fifth place.
Becci Castillo was Hesperia's top finisher, coming in fourth place in the girls' race. Her time was 24:12.2. Alivia Tomaras took 25th place with a time of 31:15.1, and Sydney Hasted took 27th and posted a time of 31:56.6.
For the Hesperia boys, Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly placed 13th in a time of 22:18.4. Evan Bowkamp took 22nd (23:04.96), and Jake Smith was 34th (27:06.7).