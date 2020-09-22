EVART — Hesperia's cross-country teams couldn't score, but they raced Saturday at the Evart Invitational. Both Panther squads ran in the White division of the race.
Becci Castillo was the top Panther finisher, coming in sixth place in her race. Her time was 22:51.9. Hesperia's other two girls finishers were Alivia Tomaras (36th, 29:13.3) and Sydney Hasted (41st, 29:52.1).
In the boys' race, Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly topped Panther runners with a 14th-place finish and a time of 19:56.1. Stephen Priese was just a couple seconds behind, coming in 17th with a time of 19:58.9. Evan Bowkamp (26th, 21:32.1) and Jake Smith (46th, 25:48.5) also finished for Hesperia.