NEWAYGO — Hesperia's cross-country teams ran at Saturday's Newaygo Northwoods Invitational, though neither team could score.
The Panthers' top individual finish was Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly's 22nd-place showing in the boys' race. The senior finished in a time of 21:10.0. Hesperia's only other boys finisher was Jake Smith, who took 48th place in a time of 25:45.4.
Top girls' runner Becci Castillo did not compete in the race, and two Panther girls finished. Alivia Tomaras took 34th place in a time of 28:59.6, and Sydney Hasted placed 37th in a time of 30:05.9.