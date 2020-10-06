LAKEVIEW — Hesperia senior Becci Castillo had the Panthers' top finish at Tuesday's Lakeview jamboree, finishing in fourth place in the girls' race.
Neither Panther team could score, but Castillo ran a strong time of 22:32.5.
Hesperia's other two finishers in the girls' race were Alivia Tomaras, who placed 26th (27:51.5), and Sydney Hasted, who was 29th (31:33.1).
Four Panther boys finished, led by Stephen Priese, who placed 18th in a time of 20:26.6. Teammate Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly was the next runner across and had a time of 20:41.8. Also finishing were Evan Bowkamp (22nd, 21:24.3) and Jake Smith (32nd, 24:09.2).