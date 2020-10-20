KENT CITY — Hesperia's cross-country teams each finished fifth Tuesday in the final Central State Activities Association Silver jamboree, held at Kent City.
The Panther boys came within eight points of third place, which was held by Morley-Stanwood. They were five behind Holton, in fourth.
Stephen Priese led the Hesperia boys, taking 12th place. His time was 19:54.0. Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly finished 19th in a time of 20:38.6. Evan Bowkamp took 27th and had a time of 22:00.2. Also scoring were Jovan Ramos (32nd, 23:37.3) and Tyler Dow (42nd, 32:11.6).
In the girls' race, Becci Castillo paced Hesperia with a sixth-place finish and a time of 22:13.9. Taylor Stapel took 26th place with a time of 26:42.6. Hesperia's third finisher for the day was Sydney Hasted, who placed 33rd (29:11.3).