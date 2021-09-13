HOLTON — Hesperia sophomore Stephen Priese was the top-performing Panther Thursday at the opening Central State Activities Association jamboree in Holton, coming in eighth place. The Panther boys took fourth overall, and the girls could not score.
The jamboree was delayed from Tuesday due to the thunderstorm that rolled through the area that day.
Andrew Sherburn was the second Panther boy to finish, coming in 20th (21:31.6). Bowen Robinson was 27th (22:41.95) and Ethan O'Neil placed 34th (25:53.2). Ben Hasty rounded out the scoring in 35th (26:27.4).
Hesperia's three girls finishers were Taylor Stapel (18th, 26:27.7), Alivia Tomaras (19th, 26:43.4) and Abbigayle Hasty (33rd, 41:38.2).