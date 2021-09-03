ST. LOUIS — Hesperia played a solid first half Thursday night at St. Louis, but wasn't able to convert it into a good second half, as turnovers and miscues doomed the Panthers to a 39-18 loss.
Hesperia (0-2) led 18-14 in the second quarter of the game before the Sharks went ahead with a late touchdown before halftime. In the second half, Hesperia was on its way to taking the lead, having charged into the Sharks' red zone, when consecutive fumbled snaps sent the Panthers into a third-and-long situation, stunting the drive.
"It was a different game after that," Hesperia coach David Smith said. "If we could've scored there, the outcome might have been different."
The Sharks dominated from there, scoring 19 unanswered points in the second half.
Brandon Quinn had a big game for Hesperia despite the outcome, rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown. Armando Escobedo had a lengthy scoring run, and Hunter Billman also got in the end zone. Sam Koch led the defense with eight tackles.