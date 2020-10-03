MORLEY — Hesperia clawed its way back into Friday's Central State Activities Association Silver battle at Morley-Stanwood, but couldn't keep the Mohawks from pulling away for a 28-12 win.
The Panthers' Mack Baird sparked a rally in the third quarter when he scored a 25-yard pick-six and ripped off a 56-yard punt return, helping Hesperia (1-2, 1-2 CSAA Silver) slice Morley's lead from 14-0 to 14-12. However, the Mohawks responded with two scores of their own to end the quarter and cruised from there.
Baird had 122 yards of total offense — 79 rushing and 43 receiving — to go with his strong defensive and special teams plays. On defense, River Roberson had 10 tackles, and Kile Pomeroy added eight.