HESPERIA — Hesperia hung on Friday night with a late defensive stop in its own territory to defeat rival Holton, 21-14.
The Panthers (2-2, 2-2 Central State Activities Association Silver) largely dominated play in the first half, scoring all their points in that span, before Holton came back with two second-half scores. The Red Devils held possession nearly the entire third quarter, as Hesperia fumbled on its only offensive play of those eight minutes.
The key series, though, came late in the fourth quarter when a botched punt snap resulted in Holton taking possession deep in Panthers' territory. However, the Panthers were able to collect themselves and come up with the game-clinching stop.
Mack Baird had a huge game for Hesperia, gaining 200 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. Johnny Majersky added 46 yards and another score on the ground. On defense, Gabe Prado recorded seven tackles, and Baird had four takedowns plus an interception.