HESPERIA — Hesperia came just short of a huge victory Friday night against Kent City, with a late Eagles interception the difference in a 10-8 heartbreaker.
The defensive slugfest was a far cry from the lopsided beatings Kent City had handed the Panthers (1-1, 1-1 Central State Activities Association Silver) in the previous three meetings between the teams.
“What a game,” lamented Hesperia coach Doug Bolles. “A great high school football game that either team could have won."
The teams were scoreless for the entire first half and into the third quarter before Kent City opened the scoring by tackling punter Mack Baird in the end zone after a botched snap. The Panthers had recovered a Kent City fumble inside their own five-yard line on the previous possession.
The visiting Eagles added a touchdown and two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers stormed back on their next drive to score eight points of their own. Brandon Quinn scored on a 47-yard run, and Johnny Majersky completed a two-point pass to Quinn to make it 10-8.
Hesperia got one last chance after getting a fourth-down stop near midfield, but after the Panthers marched to the Eagles' red zone, Kyler Larson intercepted Majersky to save the game for Kent City.
"Really proud of my guys for leaving it all on the field," Bolles said. "When we were down 10-0 in the fourth quarter, we never quit. We kept battling and we had a shot at the end...My kids are hurting, but we will get better from this.”
Quinn ran for 108 yards for Hesperia, and Majersky passed for 40. Quinn led the defense with eight tackles, and Baird had a fumble recovery.