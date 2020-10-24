WHITE CLOUD — Hesperia handled White Cloud Friday night, 34-15, to cap its regular season with a 4-2 record.
The Panthers (who went 3-2 in the Central State Activities Association Silver) dominated the game on the ground, racking up 419 rushing yards out of their 467 total yards. Four different Hesperia backs carried for at least 80 yards.
Leading the way was Mack Baird, who had 107 yards on only 11 attempts, scoring twice. He also had an interception on defense. Johnny Majersky ran for 95 yards and a score, and Brandon Quinn and Hunter Billman added 91 and 82 yards, respectively. Quinn scored a touchdown as well, and so did River Montague.
Quinn had nine tackles to lead a strong defensive effort by Hesperia.
The Panthers, along with the rest of the state, will learn their first-round playoff opponent Sunday when the MHSAA announces pairings on its website.