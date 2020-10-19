PERRY — Hesperia boasted an impressive offensive showing Saturday afternoon in defeating Perry, 36-21, to improve to 3-2 on the season.
The Panthers allowed an opening touchdown to the Ramblers before dominating the rest of the way, gaining 341 total yards on offense, including 308 on the ground.
Hesperia quarterback Johnny Majersky had a rushing and a passing touchdown in the win, and Brandon Quinn ran for a pair of scores. Mack Baird ripped off a 39-yard scoring run and led the team with 121 rushing yards in the game. Quinn ran for 86 yards.
On defense, Majersky picked off two passes. Quinn posted 10 tackles and a sack and Gabe Prado had six tackles and a pair of sacks.