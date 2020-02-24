CARSON CITY — Hesperia saw its wrestlers put out strong efforts Saturday at the Division 4 individual regionals at Carson City-Crystal, and four of its five regional qualifiers advanced to the state meet.
The Panthers had two runners-up Saturday, with Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly and Mack Baird placing second at 112 and 130 pounds respectively.
Sturtevant-Roesly topped Beaverton's Reuben Adams by technical fall in his first-round match, then beat St. Charles' Gabe Mullins 11-7 in the semifinals. He fell to St. Louis' Alex Newton in the title match.
Baird pinned Bad Axe's Gavin Tetreau in his first-round match, then edged New Lothrop's Alex Wolford in a 4-3 decision in the semifinals. In the title match, he lost a 6-1 decision to Maple Valley's Jesse Brumm.
Two Panthers took fourth place. River Roberson was fourth at 130, and Korbin Klaus placed fourth at 140. Both had to win blood-round matches to advance. Roberson pinned Bloomingdale's Julian Reyes to clinch his state berth, and Klaus pinned New Lothrop's Jackson Knieper to advance to state.
Johnny Majersky, at 160, went 0-2 to end his season at the regional meet.