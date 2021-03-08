HESPERIA — Hesperia had three different opponents scheduled for Monday's game at one point, so it's no surprise things were a bit choppy as the Panthers knocked off Chippewa Hills 68-58.
The original schedule called for the Panthers to travel north and face Mason County Central; that game was called off so they could make up a conference game against Lakeview. But coach Vince Grodus got word Sunday evening that Lakeview wouldn't be making the trip down due to contact tracing, leading to a scramble that resulted in the Warriors' visit.
"This is life under COVID," Grodus said. "The athletic director from Chip (Hills) called and asked if we wanted to play them. That's how we ended up with this. It was either that or not play at all, so I guess it worked out pretty well."
The game that was actually played saw a lot of stoppages, mainly because the teams combined for 46 free throw attempts. The Panthers, who owned the inside all game, had 27 of them, many by Emmi Tinkham. The team's top forward scored a game-high 22 points in the game, gobbling up offensive rebounds. Tinkham also had five assists.
Emily Bayle also had no trouble getting to the basket, scoring 18 points, grabbing 13 boards and stealing the ball five times.
Grodus said his team could've done even more damage inside, but his team grew tentative at times due to foul trouble.
"When you have as many fouls as we had, it creates uncertainty in our players," Grodus said. "We probably could've done that more, but some of our key players had four fouls. Tinkham fouled out. She was able to establish position early in the game, but they took that away because she was playing with her back against the wall with fouls."
Hesperia broke the game open early on, going on a 13-4 scoring run after an early 5-5 tie. A full-court press fueled a good bit of that run, as Bayle and Rachel Romero in particular caused headaches for the Warrior ballhandlers. That was nothing new for Hesperia, which excels playing that kind of unpredictable fast pace.
While the fits and starts, as well as the foul trouble, in the game did not so much fit Hesperia's mold of what it looks for on the court, Grodus said in a way, the weird atmosphere of the game was a positive, as it should prepare the team for the tournament.
"This is the sort of thing, the kind of pressure you're going to feel in the tournament, which is right around the corner," Grodus said. "From that standpoint, it's a good learning experience, learning how to play with your backs against the wall with some adversity and feeling the heat, where you have to step up and make a play."
CHIPPEWA HILLS (58) Ray 6 0-0 15, Brown 4 1-2 11, Halensworth 1 2-2 4, Matheny 0 0-2 0, Desmore 5 3-4 13, Fall 5 4-9 15. Totals 21 10-19 58.
HESPERIA (68) Romero 5 2-3 15, Frees 1 0-1 3, Bayle 7 3-5 17, Joppich 2 1-4 5, Homfeld 2 2-4 6, Tinkham 8 6-10 22. Totals 25 14-27 68.
Chip Hills....11 9 17 21 — 58
Hesperia.....18 15 22 13 — 68
Three-point goals — Chippewa Hills 6 (Ray 3, Brown 2, Fall), Hesperia 4 (Romero 3, Frees). Total fouls — Chippewa Hills 21, Hesperia 15. Fouled out — Matheny, Tinkham. Technical foul — Chippewa Hills bench.