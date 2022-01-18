PENTWATER — Slow starts have bedeviled Hesperia early this season, but the Panthers were finally quick out of the gates Tuesday night, and it was the difference in a 39-33 win at Pentwater, their first of the season.
Riding senior post player Emmet Tinkham’s 11 first-quarter points, the Panthers (1-5) pulled ahead 13-3 at the first-quarter stop, and the Falcons (1-6) could never get closer than five points the rest of the way. Tinkham carried the load with 28 points and 11 rebounds.
“We have sophomore guards,” Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. “We lost 90 percent of our scoring from last year...We’re starting to learn how to play. We have a really good weapon with Tinkham. We’ve got Emma Joppich, who’s pretty solid. Those players are our core. The other players have had to learn how to work with them and it’s starting to work a little bit. They’re starting to get the philosophy.”
The philosophy is patience, and it wasn’t always present for Hesperia Tuesday, but when it was, it tended to get results. Passing the ball around the perimeter created space for Tinkham to work in the lane. Displaying good touch in traffic, the senior was much too tough for the smaller Falcons to deal with.
“I knew Tinkham was going to be a handful, so I didn’t know what the best strategy was going to be,” Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. “She just had a heck of a game. It was really hard to contain that scoring...Whatever we threw at her didn’t seem to stick very hard.”
The Falcons did make a late push by forcing Hesperia to be less patient, and had a couple of chances to really make the Panthers sweat.
Gorton said he felt his team came out tentatively, a pattern in non-conference games that’s only been exacerbated this year by the team constantly being shorthanded. The coach said he doesn’t believe he’s had a single practice with his entire roster available.
“You have to play these small-sided games and it just doesn’t emulate what happens in the games with 5-on-5,” Gorton said. “It’s definitely been limiting, but it’s not an excuse. I think the girls were up to it. We just ran into a buzzsaw with Emmet Tinkham.”
Mikaylyn Kenney was probably the Falcons’ best chance to equal Tinkham and keep Pentwater within striking distance. She had a strong game, with 14 points and nine rebounds, but needed a bit more help to push the Falcons over the hump.
While both teams’ inexperience was evident, also evident was the effort. Grodus tried to keep his team executing what it does in practice, which is a common refrain from young squads. However, the hard work makes those lapses easier to brush off.
“We’ve studied video a lot,” Grodus said. “We talk a lot about (being patient offensively) in practice, and we’re getting it in practice, but we have game slippage. It’s starting to come now. They’re starting to see a little bit of the results.
“They’re coming together. These kids work so hard in practice. I’m really so happy for them.”
HESPERIA (39) A. Joppich 0 0-5 0, Milner 1 0-0 2, Slater 1 1-2 3, E. Joppich 2 1-2 6, Tinkham 11 6-7 28. Totals 15 8-16 39.
PENTWATER (33) Richison 2 3-7 7, Kenney 6 2-2 14, Adams 1 1-5 3, Schaefer 2 0-2 5, Green 1 0-0 2, Hasil 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 6-18 33.
Hesperia......13 9 8 9 — 39
Pentwater.... 3 11 8 11 — 33
Three-point goals — Hesperia 1 (E. Joppich), Pentwater 1 (Schaefer). Total fouls — Hesperia 18, Pentwater 12. Technical foul — Tinkham. JV score — Hesperia 42, Pentwater 22.