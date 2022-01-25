HESPERIA — For the first time this season, Hesperia had to protect a close lead in the final minutes. It wasn't always perfect, but the Panthers did enough to do it, coming away with a 24-22 win over Mason County Eastern.
Hesperia's only other win, against Pentwater, got no closer than five points in the final minutes, so this time the Panthers (2-6) were really put to the test. They had a turnover once and missed the front end of a one-and-one at the line another time, but MCE's final shot was off, preserving the win.
"You can tell them," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said of close-and-late situations. "You can show them. But until they go through it, they don't really learn. They're starting to learn what they have to do to go through it. They're learning to just take a breath and not play like their uniform is on fire."
Hesperia was in that position thanks to good starts to each half. The inexperienced Panthers, who at times have struggled to deal with defenses loading up on Emmet Tinkham, displayed an ability to adjust late in the first quarter and early in the second when a triple-teamed Tinkham found Abby Joppich for easy layups on identical plays, going ahead 8-3.
In fact, the Joppich sisters, Abby and Emma, had the first eight Panthers' points. Tinkham hit a pair of free throws later in the second to put up the first non-Joppich points, although MCE rallied to take a 15-14 lead into the locker room.
Those two plays, though, fired up the bench and Grodus, and were glimmers of what the Panthers can be with more seasoning.
"They're saying, hey, this is open," Grodus said. "They're starting to see the whole court in terms of, what do we need to do as a team? Rather than, I'm scared, what do I need to do? That's been really nice to see the progression of this team."
Hesperia's defense kept MCE off the board the bulk of the second quarter, enabling the Panthers to move back into the lead on a jump shot by Abby Joppich near the halfway mark of the third. That turned into a 10-2 run that spanned into the fourth.
The Panthers struggled to deal with MCE's aggressive defense later in the game, something Grodus said the team needs to get used to, because other teams will continue to swarm them until they show they can overcome it.
"We know we're going to get pressured," Grodus said. "I have sophomores playing that are starting to learn, this is what's going to happen and this is what I need to do. Rather than try to do it all by themselves, they're learning to rely on their teammates, and that's a great thing to see."
Abby Joppich led all scorers with 10 points, and Tinkham added eight. Emma Joppich pulled down 10 rebounds.
MASON CO. EASTERN (22) Howe 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 2 1-2 5, Harry 3 1-2 7, Hernandez 2 3-4 8. Totals 8 5-8 22.
HESPERIA (24) A. Joppich 5 0-0 10, Milner 1 0-0 2, E. Joppich 2 0-2 4, Tinkham 3 2-4 8. Totals 11 2-6 24.
M.C. Eastern....3 12 2 5 — 22
Hesperia..........6 8 6 4 — 24
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Eastern 1 (Hernandez). Total fouls — Mason Co. Eastern 12, Hesperia 17. Technical foul — E. Joppich. JV score — Mason Co. Eastern 24, Hesperia 20.