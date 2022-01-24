Hesperia struggled offensively Friday night against rival Holton, dropping a 47-21 decision to the Red Devils.
The Panthers (1-6, 0-5 Central State Activities Association Silver) hung in early against their archrivals, but were outscored 17-6 in the second quarter to fall behind by double digits and couldn't catch up.
"It was a scrappy, intense game," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "Holton’s outside shooting provided the difference."
Emmet Tinkham led the team in scoring with nine points, and Emma Joppich had eight points and 10 rebounds.