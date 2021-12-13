Hesperia lost its season opening game Friday to Central State Activities Association Silver opponent White Cloud, 38-22.
The Panthers' defense kept them in the game early on, as they trailed only 9-7 after a quarter. However, the visiting Indians were able to slowly pull away throughout the evening.
"A scrappy game by both teams," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "White Cloud made 10-of-24 free throws, which proved to be a big factor. Good effort by our team, especially since it was our first game."
Emmet Tinkham led Hesperia with seven points, and Adriana Slater grabbed eight rebounds.