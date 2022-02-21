Hesperia performed better against Morley-Stanwood the second time around Friday night, losing a 48-22 decision.
The first matchup between the teams in January yielded a 53-12 Mohawks' win.
Morley-Stanwood quickly took command of the game in the first quarter, outscoring Hesperia (2-13, 0-9 Central State Activities Association Silver) by a 19-3 margin. The Panthers played a solid second quarter, but Morley-Stanwood dominated the third to put things away.
"We played a better game against a good Morley team," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "Poor shooting and rebounding continue to plague us."
Emmet Tinkham secured a double-double for Hesperia, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Joppich had nine boards.