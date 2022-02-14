Hesperia couldn't slow down Division 3 #2-ranked Kent City Friday night, dropping a 55-11 contest in Central State Activities Association play.
The potent Eagles ripped off a 27-4 first quarter against Hesperia (2-12, 0-8 CSAA Silver) and cruised to the win. Coach Vince Grodus said he appreciated his team's continuing to play hard throughout the game.
"Kent City is a well-coached, very efficient team," Grodus said. "Their press and three-point shooting ability make them deserving of their #2 state ranking."
Emma Joppich led Hesperia in scoring with five points. Emmet Tinkham grabbed 10 rebounds and Emma Joppich had nine.