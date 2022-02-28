Hesperia lost a tough game to Holton Friday night, 42-31, to close its regular season.
The Panthers (2-15, 0-10 Central State Activities Association Silver) sputtered in the second quarter, managing only two points. That put them behind 18-6 at halftime. Hesperia rallied in the third quarter to get within eight, but couldn't finish the comeback.
"We played our best game of the year against a quality opponent," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "I am really proud of the effort, intensity and hustle our team showed tonight."
Emmet Tinkham had a terrific statistical night, with 22 points and 12 rebounds, both team bests. Emma Joppich grabbed 10 boards.