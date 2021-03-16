HESPERIA — Hesperia celebrated its senior night Monday with a lopsided 54-18 victory over Mason County Eastern, improving to 6-5 on the season.
The Panthers' Emily Bayle had another strong game, posting a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Rachel Romero scored 11 points in the win, and Emmi Tinkham had nine points and 14 boards.
"Our seniors played well both offensively and defensively," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said.
MASON CO. EASTERN (18) L. Howe 1 0-2 2, Huarte 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 2-3 5, Blais 1 0-0 3, Tyndall 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 2-5 18.
HESPERIA (54) Romero 4 0-0 11, Frees 0 1-2 1, Bayle 6 4-7 16, Norberg 1 0-0 2, Slater 1 0-0 2, Joppich 3 0-0 6, Homfeld 3 1-2 7, Tinkham 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 9-15 54.
M.C. Eastern.... 4 7 4 3 — 18
Hesperia...........14 12 14 14 — 54
Three-point goals—Mason Co. Eastern 2 (Smith, Blais), Hesperia 3 (Romero 3). Total fouls — Mason Co. Eastern 11, Hesperia 6.