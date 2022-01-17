Hesperia couldn't get off to the start it needed Friday night and suffered a 55-12 defeat to Morley-Stanwood.
The Panthers (0-5, 0-4 Central State Activities Association Silver) trailed 23-2 after a quarter and couldn't get any closer.
"We struggled, as we have all season, with getting off to a fast start," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "Poor shooting continues to plague us. We will look to improve next week."
Emmet Tinkham had six points to lead the Panthers. Emma Joppich pulled in six rebounds.