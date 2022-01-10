Hesperia's offense struggled to get anything going Friday night against Central State Activities Association Silver powerhouse Kent City, and the Panthers lost 38-15.
The halftime score was 30-6, but Hesperia (0-4, 0-3 CSAA Silver) was able to keep the Eagles from earning a running clock in the second half.
"Kent City is a powerful, well coached team," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "This was a good learning experience for our team. We will learn and continue to grow."
Emmet Tinkham led the Panthers with 11 points and seven rebounds in the defeat. Emma Joppich had the team's other four points.