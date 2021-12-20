Hesperia's dramatic comeback wasn't quite successful Friday night at Lakeview, as the Panthers lost a Central State Activities Association Silver heartbreaker 37-36.
The Panthers (0-3, 0-2 CSAA Silver) fell behind 13-2 after a quarter, but steadily worked their way back in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 16-5 to start the final frame to go ahead by three. However, Lakeview responded and hit the game-winning free throw in the final seconds.
"Our team never gave up," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "That will pay off as we gain experience."
Emmet Tinkham had a big night for the Panthers, with 16 points and nine rebounds. Emma Joppich added 14 points.