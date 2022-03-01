HOLTON — Hesperia entered Monday's pre-district game against rival Holton hoping to replicate a strong effort from three days prior, when the Panthers lost by only 11. That didn't happen, as the Holton press overpowered Hesperia's inexperienced backcourt, enabling the Red Devils to roll to a 48-14 victory.
The Panthers (2-16), who lost to Holton 42-31 Friday in the regular-season finale, did a decent job against the press early on, managing to at least get into their offensive sets. Although that didn't result in much scoring, they trailed only 9-6 through eight minutes. However, things unraveled from there. Hesperia only scored two points in the next two frames and Holton eventually pulled away.
"Holton is a good team," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "Their press bothered us. We turned the ball over. We couldn't get into our sets. So my hat's off to them. We handled their pressure Friday night, but the tournament does strange things to people. Coming over here, playing in their gym, it was emotional for us (Friday night). It was our senior night. I just don't think we recovered from it."
Neither team scored for the first half of the second quarter, but once Ryann Robins got the Red Devils on the board with a basket, it sparked Holton to nine points in the final four minutes before halftime.
The Panthers have struggled all year in the backcourt due to their inexperience. A starter from last season did not come out for the team this year, leaving a hole in the lineup. Abby Joppich, a sophomore who didn't play basketball last season, ended up taking the lion's share of the ballhandling duties.
Hesperia's best offense this season often came from post duo Emmet Tinkham and Emma Joppich on the inside, but with Holton boasting equally imposing Ryann Robins in the lineup, neither were able to do much. Robins had 15 points, five more than Tinkham and Joppich managed between them.
"They canceled each other out," Grodus said. "They knew to beat us, they had to stop Tinkham and shut Joppich down, and we really didn't have any scoring punch after that. We didn't have anyone to score consistently."
Grodus said his guards would've been better served being able to season themselves at the JV level, but the Panthers needed to fill a roster, so they were put in the lineup. He praised their efforts all season, even if they haven't always been fruitful.
"Sometimes the best lessons you learn are the hardest ones," Grodus said. I had kids that should probably not be playing varsity basketball that did. To their credit, they stepped up and did a magnificent job...They did what they had to do and I'm really proud of those kids for that."
HESPERIA (14) A. Joppich 1 0-0 2, Norberg 1 0-2 2, E. Joppich 3 0-1 6, Tinkham 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 0-3 14.
HOLTON (48) Boes 2 0-2 4, Cregg 2 0-0 5, Fox 1 2-4 4, Fowler 1 0-0 2, Newell 3 0-0 7, Reed 1 0-0 2, Cannady 3 0-0 6, Robins 6 3-4 15, Crowell 1 0-0 2, Greene 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 6-12 48.
Hesperia....6 0 2 6 — 14
Holton........9 9 9 21 — 48
Three-point goals — Holton 2 (Cregg, Newell). Total fouls — Hesperia 14, Holton 10. Technical foul — Tinkham.