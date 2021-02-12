HESPERIA — Kent City is a highly-ranked and very impressive team, and Hesperia caught the business end of another great Eagles' performance Friday, losing 85-25.
The Panthers were down 32-5 after a quarter and just couldn't recover against Kent City, which ended last season ranked in the state's top 20 and returned many of its best players. The Eagles had blasted Lakeview 125-12 in their opener two days prior.
"Our team played hard tonight, but we couldn't match the intensity and talent of Kent City," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said.
Emily Bayle led Hesperia (0-2, 0-2 Central State Activities Association Silver) with nine points and eight rebounds, and Emmi Tinkham added six points and six boards.