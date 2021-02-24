HESPERIA — Hesperia defeated Walkerville Wednesday night in a high-scoring non-conference contest, 60-47.
The Panthers (1-3) closed the game strong, outscoring the Wildcats 14-5 in the final quarter to secure the win.
Emily Bayle and Emmi Tinkham both had double-doubles for the Panthers. Bayle had 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Tinkham posted 18 points and 11 boards. Bayle also had seven steals, and Rachel Romero added 12 points.
"We played well against a good team," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "It was a scrappy game the whole way."